The 78th Cannes Film Festival witnessed a significant boost to India's global film outreach with the launch of the Bharat Pavilion on Thursday. Serving as a strategic hub for international collaboration, the pavilion underscores India's growing influence in the global film industry.

Key developments included the unveiling of the India Film Guide, designed to showcase the country's filmmaking talent, co-production opportunities, and diverse shooting locations. The guide is seen as a practical tool to attract global partnerships and streamline cross-border filmmaking.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who also heads the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), emphasised India's evolving role as a creative force and highlighted cinema’s power to foster global understanding. French official Anne-Louise Mesadieu echoed similar sentiments, noting that France is ready to support Indo-French co-productions and cultural exchanges.

Another major highlight was the launch of the IFFI 2025 poster and trailer. Gautam Bhanot from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) explained the concept behind the new visual identity, calling it a "convergence of creativity and technology" that reflects India’s readiness to lead in global content creation.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, making his debut appearance at Cannes, offered a personal reflection on India's cinematic journey, linking his own career with the country's growth. "We have really, really done very well," he said.

Adding a cultural note to the launch, singer Astha Gill delivered a rendition of Saare Jahaan Se Achha, reinforcing the theme of national pride and artistic expression.