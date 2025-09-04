India to send first all-women delegation to Toronto film festival

Women in Film (WIF) India has pulled off a first—an all-women delegation representing India at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is backing the initiative, with support from NFDC and Waves Bazaar, the ministry’s global markets platform.

The response was electric: over 200 applications came in within just a week. From that pool, six women-led projects made the final cut and will now head to TIFF, which opens today and runs through September 9.

The selected filmmakers are:

Arshaly Jose – A Dandelion's Dream

Deepa Bhatia – Rabbit Hole

Katyayani Kumar – Sons of The River

Madhumita Sundararaman – The Guest House

Paromita Dhar – Ulta

Pramati Anand – A Late Autumn Dream

WIF India says the programme is more than just a showcase. It’s designed to give filmmakers global visibility, mentorship, and training in pitching and dealmaking, along with networking opportunities that could lead to funding and international distribution.

The projects were chosen by an international jury of producers, cultural leaders, and industry experts with experience ranging from Academy Award-winning films to global advocacy for women in cinema.

WIF India, part of a worldwide network, is focused on building real opportunities for women filmmakers by mentoring and showcasing their work on international platforms.