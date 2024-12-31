2024 was the year the Northeast made noise—big noise. Sure, we had Akon, Bryan Adams, Diljit Dosanjh, and even a K-pop group in Assam. But the real magic? It came from right here.

From turning folk tunes into chartbusters to dropping beats that made the world stop and listen, these ten artistes didn’t just play music—they redefined it. No fluff, no rules, just pure talent.

Here’s the list of Northeast India’s top 10 musicians of 2024 who made sure the world knew exactly where the party was.

(Featured in no particular order, because music isn't a competition)

Esther Hnamte (Mizoram)

Credit: Esther Hnamte || Ka Phuang Chin lai (YouTube)

Picture this: You're eight years old. Most kids are mastering multiplication tables, but you? You're casually hanging out with the Prime Minister, crushing "Vande Mataram" like it's a nursery rhyme, and making the entire nation do a double-take. That's Esther's life! Her November drop "Ka Phuang Chin lai" isn't just another song – it's proof that greatness doesn't wait for age. When she performed at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, she didn't just sing; she made history sound adorable!

Anurag Saikia (Assam)

Credit: Anurag Saikia (Instagram)

2024 was the year Saikia proved why he's a Rajat Kamal winner for Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction. His masterstroke? Transforming Assam's viral "Dangoriya Ahise" meme into Panchayat Season 3's soundtrack, cleverly weaving in the popular Aayein meme audio. But that was just the beginning. He lent his voice to "Ishq Hai" for Mismatched Season 3, creating a soulful fusion of classical Sufi qawwali with contemporary elements. His compositions for "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba" and "Bhakshak" further cement his reputation as one of India's most versatile music creators.

Taba Chake (Arunachal Pradesh)

Credit: Taba Chake - Hugulo | Acoustic Version (YouTube)

You know those guitarists who make their instrument sound like an entire orchestra? That's Taba, but with a twist of mountain air and Mumbai dreams. This year, he didn't just cross over to Bollywood with "I Want To Talk" starring Abhishek Bachchan – he brought his entire vibe with him. Between releasing "Kahani" on YouTube and commanding stages at the International Independent Music Festival in Kerala, Taba proved why his romantic hits like "Aao Chalein" and "Udd Chala" resonate so deeply.

B4NSHAN (Meghalaya)

Credit: Aporia album cover

Here's a guy who looked at the mainstream and said, "Nah, I'm good." His album "Aporia" isn't just music – it's what happens when you turn your soul inside out and set it to a beat. Each track in "Aporia" reflects a journey of self-discovery, blending vulnerability with strength in ways that challenge conventional genre boundaries. When he collaborates with Lily Sawian, it's like watching two musical chemists create gold. In a world of copy-paste artists, B4NSHAN is hitting 'Control-Alt-Delete' on conventional sounds.

Moko Koza (Nagaland)

Credit: Moko Koza

A two-time Nagaland Music Awards winner and TaFMA Excellency Award recipient, Moko's 2024 releases read like a masterclass in conscious rap. October brought us "Together" and "2 Sons of the East," May delivered "AMA" featuring Meyisanuo Lemtur, and January kicked off with "Don't You Worry." His work with the #IndiaFightsHIVandSTI initiative through "Together" proves music can drive social change while keeping audiences engaged.

Arin Dez (Assam)

Credit: Arin Dez - Jaan Jaay Hariya (YouTube)

Most people struggle with one language. Arin? He's out here spitting bars in five (Sylheti, Bengali, Hindi, English, and Telugu). His multilingualism sets him apart in India's diverse music scene. His viral Bengali remake of "Genda Phool" earned him national attention, while 2024 releases like October's "DE LARA" featuring Fleep and July's "Tomar Thikana" showcase his ability to blend cultural roots with contemporary beats.

Not Funny (Manipur)

Not Funny Band

Remember when your cool older sibling made you mixtapes? Not Funny is that vibe, but make it 2024! Their performances are like time machines powered by pure indie energy. "Long Days" and "Namangli" aren't just songs; they're what nostalgia would sound like if it went to art school. When these guys hit the stage, even the sceptics start believing in magic. Members Kachuimi, Wotsa, Soringthing, and Wungramthing brought their signature aesthetic to festivals across the Northeast, proving indie music can be both nostalgic and groundbreaking.

Temsu Clover (Nagaland)

Credit: Temsu Clover - HELLO LOVE (YouTube)

Since her 2019 debut "Confession of a Bipolar Mind" won her Best Upcoming Artist at the 2020 Music Awards of Nagaland, Temsu has been redefining indie-folk. Her voice? Imagine clouds learning to sing – that kind of dreamy. 2024 saw her release "Hello Love" and the haunting "Parasite" (with Vitz Zhimo) in September. The latter explores overcoming destructive forces, showcasing her gift for turning personal struggles into universal anthems.

Jetshen Dohna Lama (Sikkim)

After winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 9 (2023), 10-year-old Jetshen took 2024 by storm. She represented India at the second International Children's Songwriting Summit, Our Generation in Russia, and delivered unforgettable performances in Dubai and Dibrugarh, Assam, during the Christmas season. Her mature, resonant voice continues to challenge expectations of what young artists can achieve.

If you’ve made it to the end and counted, yes, there are just 9. How about we leave #10 to you? Who do you think should’ve made the cut but didn’t?

(Disclaimer: This list is curated by India Today NE based on our editorial perspective and is a reflection of our opinions for 2024)