2024 was a game-changing year for Assamese cinema, delivering bold narratives, jaw-dropping performances, and stories that made us laugh, cry, and think. With 29 films hitting the screens—including groundbreaking releases in Bodo and Sadri languages—the industry proved it's not afraid to push boundaries and tackle issues that matter.

From exposing the raw realities of homophobia and gender inequality to bringing action-packed thrillers and laugh-out-loud comedies, this year had it all. Mini, which earned national accolades after being screened at Rashtrapati Bhawan, shone a spotlight on the struggles of tea garden workers, while Local Kung Fu 3 left audiences rolling with laughter. Meanwhile, gritty thrillers like Bidurbhai and Joy Hanu Man kept hearts racing.

But which films truly stole the show? We’ve picked six must-watch movies from 2024 that took Assamese cinema to the next level and cemented its place on the national stage. Get ready to dive into a world of impactful storytelling and unforgettable moments!

1. Bidurbhai

Tackling the micro-finance crisis and four taboo issues like male rape victims, collection in the name of devotion, government corruption, and rural healthcare failures— this film combines emotional depth with hard-hitting realism. With nearly Rs 5 crore in its opening weekend, it’s not just a cinematic triumph but a bold wake-up call for society. Don’t miss this gripping story that’s both entertaining and eye-opening!

2. Local Kung Fu 3

The latest installment of the Local Kung Fu series wastes no time proving its worth. Forget complex plots—this film delivers jaw-dropping martial arts, cheeky humor, and uniquely local vibes that scream authenticity. With upgraded action scenes featuring a thrilling deep dive into locks and chokes, it’s a step up from its predecessors. But that’s not all! Known for tackling hot-button issues, the series once again dives into politics, shedding light on everything from the menace of drugs and alcohol to the grip of superstition, self-styled gurus, and the bygone bandh culture of Assam. This one’s a knockout!

3. Pikhaas

In a bold move for Assamese cinema, Pikhaas has shattered expectations with its unflinching portrayal of raw human emotions. With visceral violence and unsettling intensity, the film dives deep into the destructive power of anger, hatred, obsession, and jealousy. These potent emotions drive its characters to commit shocking acts of crime, ultimately leading to their tragic downfall. What sets Pikhaas apart is its daring narrative and mature themes, earning it an Adults Only (A) certification from the CBFC—a rare honor for Assamese films. This milestone places Pikhaas among a select few that have pushed the envelope, proving that regional cinema can pack a punch just as hard as mainstream productions.

4. Mini

Directed by Arunjit Borah and produced by Pankaj Mahanta under the banner of PM Associates, Mini is a poignant exploration of the lives and struggles of Assam’s tea tribes, a community with a heritage spanning over two centuries. Released nationwide on February 23, the film has been lauded for its authentic portrayal of the challenges faced by this marginalized section of society. What sets Mini apart is its primary use of Sadri, a language commonly spoken by Assam’s tea community. This linguistic choice enriches the narrative, capturing the cultural and emotional essence of the tea tribes. Through its nuanced storytelling, the film highlights critical issues like exploitation, social inequality, and the ongoing battle for identity and rights faced by the community.

5. Satya The Truth

Rupjyoti Borthakur’s film Satya The Truth has made waves as a groundbreaking work in Indian cinema, tackling the subject of same-sex relationships in the context of India's decriminalization of Section 377. Released in February, the film explores the lives and struggles of individuals grappling with societal taboos and their own hidden desires.

2024 has been nothing short of revolutionary for Assamese cinema, marking a year of fearless storytelling, cultural introspection, and technical brilliance. Films like Bidurbhai and Satya The Truth challenged societal norms and provoked conversations, while Local Kung Fu 3 and Pikhaas showcased the versatility and daring of Assamese filmmakers. Mini, with its rich cultural authenticity, broke linguistic barriers and put regional stories on the national map.