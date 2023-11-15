In the cricket match between India and New Zealand, Anushka Sharma was seen radiating joy as Virat Kohli scored a century. Wankhede is screaming his name. His wife Anushka Sharma is among them, blowing him kisses.

It was Anushka Sharma there. When Virat Kohli was playing his second World Cup quarterfinal against Australia eight years ago at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he was removed for one. After that, the Indian people tormented Anushka, who was then captain of the team, for months, believing she was to blame for India's 95-run defeat. In her attempt to express support for Kohli and the Indian cricket team overall, Anushka restricted her appearance and endured months or perhaps years of trolling. However, all of the wounds healed with time.

Kohli tied with Sachin on 49 on his birthday last week. Now's he's at the top all on his own. He spoke in Kolkata after that century saying Sachin will always be the best for him. For people who were too young to have seen peak Sachin, for those who have grown up watching Kohli, that point of view will not make a lot of sense.

Kohli may have played in an era where ODI run-scoring has been much easier with two new balls and no reverse swing but there has been no batter who has been as good as he is under pressure. No one who has made centuries look so inevitable.