The highly anticipated sequel, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, witnessed a dip in its box office earnings on its second day of release. Directed by S Shankar, the film, which had a strong opening, has managed to accumulate over Rs 16 crore on its second day.

Indian 2 has so far garnered a total of Rs 42.3 crore in its domestic box office collections. The film, which hit theaters on July 12, opened with Rs 25.6 crore on day one, with Rs 16.5 crore from its Tamil version, Rs 1.2 crore from the Hindi version, and Rs 7.9 crore from the Telugu version.

On the second day, the film earned Rs 16.7 crore across all languages, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 13 crore, the Hindi version Rs 1.2 crore, and the Telugu version Rs 2.5 crore. This brings the total earnings to Rs 42.3 crore, broken down as Rs 29.5 crore from the Tamil version, Rs 2.4 crore from the Hindi version, and Rs 10.4 crore from the Telugu version.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, which also starred Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The sequel brings back the iconic character, Senapathy, who is now 106 years old and continues his fight against corruption using the ancient Indian martial art practice of 'varma kalai'. The film also features a stellar cast including Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled during the Pongal festival in 2020. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar contributing to the script. The film is produced by Lyca Productions.

Shankar on Kamal Haasan's Character

During a press conference in Mumbai in June, Kamal Haasan humorously remarked that he would like to continue acting even at the age of 120. Director Shankar defended the decision to revive the aged character of Senapathy by referencing a 120-year-old Chinese martial artist, Lu Zijian, who continues to practice and perform martial arts. Shankar highlighted that Senapathy's character, as a master of 'varma kalai', embodies similar resilience and skill.