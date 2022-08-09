Indian American Aarya Walvekar, an 18-year-old girl from Virginia, has been crowned Miss India USA 2022 at an annual beauty pageant held in New Jersey.



After her achievement, Aarya posted on Instagram that the feeling she is currently having is "indescribable."



Aarya’s Insta post read, “The feelings I’m experiencing are indescribable. I have never been filled with this much gratitude in my life.

It is my pleasure to announce that I, Aarya Abhijit Walvekar, am your newly crowned Miss India USA 2022. This weekend I had the honor of representing our nation's capital, Washington DC at the national Miss India USA pageant. Filled with nervousness and excitement, I entered this weekend with no idea what to expect. However, I left this weekend with a national crown, a precious pageant sisterhood, and tons of gratitude in my heart,”



“I understand that this title is not just a crown, it is a duty, a responsibility. I plan on taking advantage of this amazing platform to spread love, positivity, and awareness. I hope you all send me your support, blessings, and love as I start my journey and take on my duties as your miss India USA 2022.”

This is the 40th anniversary of the pageant, which is the longest-running Indian pageant outside India.

Aarya Walvekar is a senior at Briar Woods High School in Virginia. She is an activist who advocates for Mental Health and Body Positivity Heath at Every Size Movement, according to TEDx Youth Briar Woods.



In the meantime, competitors from 30 US states competed in the Miss India USA, Mrs. India USA, and Miss Teen India USA pageants. Tanvi Grover from New York was crowned Miss Teen India USA, while Akshi Jain of Washington was crowned Mrs. India USA.

All three categories' winners received tickets to Mumbai early the next year so they could compete in Worldwide Pageants.