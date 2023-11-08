Jawan, the blockbuster Indian film, continues to make waves months after its release, this time in Nigeria. The film recently premiered on an OTT platform in the country, instantly becoming a sensation.

Nigerian fans expressed their admiration for the movie and its star, SRK, on social media platform X, stating the film felt very 'Nigerian'. One fan commented, 'Looks like #Jawan Hysteria has taken over Nigerian People.

It is a film where a man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society.' Adding to its accolades, Jawan is also the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2023.

Another fan said, “You mean you have a Netflix account and you haven’t watched JAWAN, what are you waiting for.” Another wrote, “Jawan is that movie, too Nigerian for an Indian story.” Many tweeted that they ‘cried like they never cried before’ after watching the movie. Even the film’s long runtime did not deter the Nigerian fans. Entertainment journalist Oge wrote, “Honestly didn't think I had the capacity to sit through a 3 hour movie at a stretch without the constraints of a cinema hall anymore. #Jawan showed me that I actually could. Atlee did a thing.”

https://x.com/NollywdREinvntd/status/1721516902269198505?s=20

Earlier this year, on the actor's birthday, SRK gave his fans a return present, which is the Netflix version of "Jawan." You did really read correctly! The OTT behemoth released a brand-new promotional video with Shah Rukh in it for the formal announcement.