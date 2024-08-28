Chef Vikas Khanna's latest culinary venture, 'Bungalow', has earned a prestigious three-star rating from The New York Times, marking a significant milestone for Indian cuisine in the United States. This accolade comes after nearly a quarter-century drought for Indian restaurants in the city's competitive dining scene.

Khanna, a Michelin-starred chef known for elevating Indian cuisine on the global stage, expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt video shared on social media. "After almost 25 years, an Indian restaurant received three stars," Khanna stated, his voice brimming with emotion. "I owe it all to you, our patrons, for making Bungalow a sacred space for our culture and cuisine."

The restaurant's concept draws inspiration from colonial-era social clubs, offering a menu that spans the diverse culinary landscape of India. From the mountainous regions of Kashmir to the coastal flavours of Kerala, Bungalow presents a culinary journey across the subcontinent.

Khanna's journey from Amritsar to New York City reads like a culinary fairy tale. His talent and dedication have earned him the opportunity to cook for world leaders and dignitaries, including former US President Barack Obama and the Dalai Lama.