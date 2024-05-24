The Cannes Film Festival witnessed a historic moment as Payal Kapadia’s "All We Imagine As Light" became the first Indian film in competition in 30 years, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema. The world premiere of the film on Thursday garnered immense praise, leaving international audiences impressed and applauding for a staggering eight minutes, one of the longest ovations in this year's festival.

The film's debut not only showcased Payal Kapadia as a strong contender for the prestigious Palme d'Or but also scripted history as the first female Indian filmmaker to have a movie in the Cannes competition. This achievement comes after a long hiatus of three decades since an Indian production graced the Cannes competition.

Expressing her pride and excitement, Payal highlighted the diversity and richness of Indian cinema beyond Bollywood. She remarked, “India is a country that makes a lot of good films. Not just Bollywood but every state has its industry and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers."

The cast and crew of "All We Imagine As Light" added to the jubilant atmosphere at Cannes, with a vibrant display of joy and enthusiasm on the red carpet. Their energetic dance moves and infectious smiles captivated the attention of onlookers, setting a celebratory tone for the film's premiere.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon, the film promises a unique cinematic experience and has positioned Payal Kapadia among esteemed directors like Jacques Audiard, Yorgos Lanthimos, and David Cronenberg in this year's Cannes competition.