Renowned Indian musician Ustad Rashid Khan, 55, passed away on Wednesday in a Kolkata hospital where he was being treated for prostate cancer.

The artist, who was receiving oxygen support on a ventilator, died at around 3:45 PM, according to a hospital official. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over Khan's death, stating it was a significant loss for the country and the music fraternity.

Khan's health deteriorated after he suffered a cerebral attack last month. He initially received treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital before deciding to continue his treatment in Kolkata.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Badayun, Khan, nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, was trained by his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan (1909–1993).