Sargam Koushal, an Indian contestant, was named Mrs World pageant at a gala event held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mrs India World 2022 was crowned by a judging panel that included Bollywood big wigs including Soha Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Mohammad Azharuddin, couture designer Masumi Mewawalla, and former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar.

“BIG WIN for INDIA. And after 21 years, INDIA wins Mrs World pageant! Congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc for winning the title of #MrsWorld 2022,” posted Tgpc official.

Aditi Govitrikar, an actress-model, complimented her on Twitter, writing, “Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey ❤️.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years.”

Mrs World was founded in 1984 as the first beauty competition for married women. Mrs America inspired the notion of the pageant itself. The pageant was titled as Mrs Woman of the World from 1984 to 1987 before being renamed Mrs World in 1988. Mrs World has grown into the world's largest marriage pageant, with directors from 80 nations participating.

Sargam Koushal is an Indian model and teacher from Jammu. She married in 2018, and shortly after, she recognized her passion and chose to compete in beauty pageants.