In recent days the spotlight has shone brightly on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the trailer and song launch event of the first Hindi film on this subject, "IRAH," unfolded in Mumbai. The movie boasts a stellar cast including Rohit Bose Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Karishma Kotak and Rakshith Bhandarry in prominent roles.

Produced by Big Films Media and directed by Sam Bhattacharjee, "IRAH" is set to hit nationwide theaters on April 4th through Iamplex Digital Theatrical Distribution. The event was further embellished with the presence of music composer Sameer Sen.

The trailer of "IRAH" offers a glimpse into the dark underbelly of AI technology, highlighting its potential misuse and negative repercussions. Rohit Bose Roy, who plays a pivotal character in the film, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, especially as its release date coincides with his birthday on April 5th, 2024.

Roy's character, Hari Singh, is central to the narrative, with the actor sharing insights into the innovative aspects of his role. He revealed that much of the film relied on VFX, with numerous scenes requiring him to deliver dialogues in virtual environments. Roy's character is also intertwined with an app named IraH, which plays a pivotal role in the plot.

Director Sam Bhattacharjee elaborated on the film's thematic depth, emphasizing the pivotal role of technology and data in contemporary society. He credited the lead actor, Rohit Bose Roy, for his commitment to the project and highlighted the extensive three-year effort invested in the film's VFX production.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the film's release, Roy surprised fans by announcing "IRAH 2" during the event, hinting at a continuation of the intriguing narrative explored in the original film.

With its unique take on AI and a blend of romance, drama, suspense, and music, "IRAH" promises to captivate audiences and pave the way for future explorations into this compelling subject matter.