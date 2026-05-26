India’s first all-girl pop band VIVA returns to streaming platforms after two decades

India’s first all-girl pop band, VIVA, is set to return to audio streaming platforms more than two decades after the group first rose to fame. The band’s music will now be available globally through JioStar’s KaanPhod and other major streaming services.

The group, featuring Neha Bhasin, Anushka Manchanda, Pratichee Mohapatra and Mahua Kamat, said the move comes after years of efforts in collaboration with JioStar to bring their catalogue back to listeners.

Speaking about the comeback, Anushka Manchanda said VIVA represented “a powerful moment in time” that helped shape them into “strong, independent women”. She added that the continued love from audiences over the past two decades made the return “all the more magical”.

Neha Bhasin described VIVA as “never just a band”, calling it “a feeling, a memory and an entire era” for a generation that grew up listening to the group’s music. She said the band shared “something truly special together” and expressed happiness that the songs and videos associated with “so many millennial memories” would now be accessible to younger listeners as well.

Pratichee Mohapatra said VIVA remained deeply connected to her identity and marked the beginning of her musical journey. Calling the return “emotional, nostalgic and a little surreal”, she said the songs would now become part of the lives of both old fans and a new generation of listeners.

Mahua Kamat said the music was finally returning “to where it has always belonged” — with listeners who had continued to keep the songs alive over the years. She added that the support received across generations had been “truly overwhelming”.