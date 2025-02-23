Breaking new ground for Indian cinema, Girls Will Be Girls has clinched the prestigious John Cassavetes Award at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards. This marks the first time an Indian film has received this honour, a major milestone for independent storytelling in the country. The award is given to the best feature made on a budget of under $1 million, celebrating the spirit of fearless, low-budget filmmaking.

Directed by Shuchi Talati and produced by actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal under Pushing Buttons Studios, Girls Will Be Girls follows the coming-of-age journey of Mira, a teenager navigating the rigid rules of an elite boarding school. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiran, with a narrative that has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

Talati, who also penned the film, reflected on the win with deep gratitude. "This is more than just an award—it’s validation for the story we set out to tell. It was a labour of love, and to see it resonate on such a big stage is truly overwhelming."

Richa Chadha, the first Indian actor-producer to win an Independent Spirit Award, was equally ecstatic. "This feels like a dream. I’m so proud of our entire team. I feel like this is not just my victory, but a victory for all of us working to make diverse, authentic stories."

With this historic win, Girls Will Be Girls has not only made a mark internationally but has also paved the way for more Indian independent films to gain global recognition.