Maharashtra Cyber Cell has denied YouTuber Samay Raina's request to record his statement in the 'India's Got Latent' controversy via videoconference. Raina, currently in the US, had cited prior commitments and requested an extension until March 17 to return. However, the Cyber Cell insisted that he appear in person on February 18 to give his statement.

The controversy erupted after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial comments on the show, asking a contestant an inappropriate question. The backlash led to formal complaints against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show.

Raina, in response, removed all related videos from his YouTube channel and expressed his intention to cooperate fully with the authorities. On Instagram, he stated, “My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Raina and Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court to consolidate multiple FIRs filed against them across the country. Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, requested an urgent hearing, citing summons from Assam Police. The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, clarified that the matter would be scheduled for a future date.

FIRs have been filed in Maharashtra and Assam following remarks by Allahbadia and others on the show, which has been criticised for promoting obscenity. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirmed the registration of an FIR against several influencers for their involvement in the incident.