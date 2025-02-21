The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned actor Rakhi Sawant and YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani to record their statements in connection with a controversial episode of the show India’s Got Latent. The authorities have directed Sawant to appear on February 27, while Chanchlani and Allahbadia were asked to provide their statements on February 24.

According to Yashasvi Yadav, IG, Maharashtra Cyber Cell, comedian Samay Raina has also been summoned but requested an extension until March 17, citing his stay in the United States. The department, however, denied his request and insisted on an in-person statement.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark to a contestant on the show, asking, “Would you rather watch your parents… or join in once and stop it forever?” The comment sparked widespread outrage, leading to multiple FIRs against Allahbadia, Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the show’s organisers.

In response to the backlash, Raina posted an apology on social media, stating, “Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.”

Legal troubles escalated as complaints were filed across multiple states, including Maharashtra and Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against Allahbadia, Raina, and others for promoting obscenity and inappropriate content.

The case reached the Supreme Court on February 18, where Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh strongly condemned Allahbadia’s remarks, calling them “dirty and perverted.” The Court emphasised that such behaviour must be denounced and warned that popularity does not grant immunity from accountability.

Seeking relief, Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court to consolidate the charges against him. The bench granted him interim protection from arrest on the condition that he cooperates with the investigation, surrenders his passport, and refrains from leaving the country without permission.

The Supreme Court also expressed concerns about the increasing spread of inappropriate content on platforms like YouTube and urged the government to take action. Justice Surya Kant remarked, “We would like you (government) to do something. Otherwise, we are not going to leave this vacuum and barren area the way it is being misused.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Women’s Commission welcomed the Court’s intervention, with Chairperson Rupali Chakankar stating that halting such content was both necessary and appropriate. The Commission had earlier requested an inquiry into the matter from the Mumbai Commissioner.