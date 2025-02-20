The Maharashtra Cyber Department has confirmed that YouTuber Samay Raina will receive second summons after failing to appear for a scheduled statement recording on February 18. Authorities plan to issue the notice today, ensuring his in-person presence for questioning.

Raina had earlier requested to record his statement via videoconferencing, citing his current stay in the United States and prior commitments preventing his return before March 17. However, the department rejected his plea, insisting on a physical appearance.

The controversy stems from remarks made on the show India’s Got Latent, which featured podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia as a guest. During the episode, Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, sparking public outrage and multiple FIRs against him, Raina, comedian Apoorva Makhija, and the show’s organizers. Following the backlash, Raina removed all related videos from his channel and expressed regret, stating that his intent was purely entertainment.

Legal action escalated after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against Allahbadia, Raina, and others for promoting obscenity. The Supreme Court also weighed in, with Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh condemning Allahbadia’s remarks as "dirty and perverted," stressing that such behaviour must not be normalized.

Amid mounting cases, Allahbadia sought relief from the Supreme Court, requesting to consolidate charges against him. The Court granted interim protection from arrest but imposed strict conditions, including the surrender of his passport and a travel ban without permission.

The case has reignited discussions on content regulation on digital platforms. Justice Kant urged the government to take action against inappropriate content on YouTube, warning that the judiciary would intervene if necessary.

The Maharashtra Women’s Commission welcomed the Court’s decision, praising its firm stance against controversial shows and calling for stricter oversight of online content.