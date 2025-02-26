Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has admitted to making a mistake by using controversial language during a YouTube show, according to his statement before Maharashtra Cyber officials. Authorities are investigating his remarks made on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent.

Allahbadia appeared before Maharashtra Cyber officials as part of an inquiry into a case of obscenity registered against him and others, a police official confirmed.

During questioning, he acknowledged that his statements on the show were inappropriate and expressed regret over his choice of words.

He further stated that his participation in the show was solely due to his friendship with Raina and that he had not received any payment for his appearance. The Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber continue to probe the incident.