On Sunday, Divyansh and Manuraj won Season 9 of Sony TV’s reality show India’s Got Talent. The duo beat Ishita Vishwakarma, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Bomb Fire Crew, Warrior Squad, Demolition Crew, and BS Reddy to win the trophy, a car, and a cash award of Rs 20 lakh. Ishita Vishwakarma, the first runner-up, and Bomb Fire Crew, the second runner-up, each received a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir judged IGT 9, which was hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

Divyansh and Manuraj each arrived to the auditions with different partners, but they eventually matched up. Throughout the season, spectators were mesmerized by their incredible jugalbandi on the show. The judges and celebrity visitors gave Divyansh and Manuraj the most ‘Golden Buzzers’ for their stage performances.

According to Indian Express, after winning the show, Divyansh said in a statement, “This is revolutionary. I feel that now all the instrumentalists, may it be beatboxers, sitar players, or flutists, will grab the spotlight and feel confident that their dreams can also come true.”