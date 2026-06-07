India’s next-gen boy band FIRST5 launches first fan event, northeast on its radar

India's self-styled next-generation boy band, FIRST5, is stepping out from behind the screen with FIRST5 CONNECT, its first-ever offline fan event — and if things go to plan, Delhi will only be the beginning.

The band was put together by musician and YouTuber Aksh Baghla in 2024, after an online audition brought together four performers from across the country. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, the four now call Chandigarh their base. Among them, Elton Tokbi carries a particular significance for northeastern audiences — the Karbi singer has roots in the region, and his journey from Assam to the national music scene has already drawn attention back home.

The group debuted on December 9, 2024, and has since built a following of over 200,000 across social media. Each member brings a distinct sound: Daksh with his rock and hip-hop edge, Tan's old-school-meets-modern pop charm, Elton's soulful R&B vibe, and Yoshi's acoustic storytelling. Together, they are attempting something Indian pop has rarely sustained, a proper boy band with a proper fandom, ‘First1’.

On June 18, that fandom gets its first real-world moment. FIRST5 CONNECT is coming to Social in Delhi, featuring a live performance, meet-and-greet sessions, fan interactions, and what the band is calling "special surprises." The event is not meant to be a standalone affair. It is being positioned as the launch of a multi-city series, with those close to the band suggesting the northeast is firmly in consideration for future editions.

Speaking to India Today NE, Aksh Baghla, who co-founded the group and oversees its direction, framed the event as the first visible step in a longer ambition. "When we started FIRST5, we weren't just thinking about songs or performances. We were thinking about building a culture around the band — one where our supporters also feel connected to the vision and grow with us over time," he said.

For the performing members, the anticipation is just as real, if a little more personal. Daksh said the most exciting part was "finally getting to put faces to all the usernames we've been seeing for months. It's going to be surreal meeting everyone in person."

Tan sees it in much the same way. "What makes this special is that it's not just a performance. We actually get to spend time with the people who have supported us from the beginning, and that means a lot to all of us," he said.

Elton, meanwhile, has had his sights firmly set on the stage. "We spend so much time rehearsing and working on our craft, so getting to share that energy with First1's is something I've been waiting for," he told India Today NE. For a singer who made his way from the Karbi Hills of Assam to one of India's most talked-about new acts, performing live in front of the people who believed in him early carries a particular kind of meaning.

Yoshi, for his part, is keeping things simple. "I already know my camera roll is going to be full by the end of the day. I'm looking forward to taking pictures, talking to everyone, and making a lot of memories together," he said.

Baghla, meanwhile, is thinking well beyond June 18. "FIRST5 CONNECT is the first step in bringing that vision into the real world. It's an opportunity for us to meet the people who have been with us from day one, and begin building something that we hope can travel across cities. This is just the beginning of what we want FIRST5 to become," he said.

A band with a member from Assam, an audience that spans the country, and a tour model built for expansion, it would not be a surprise if the northeast finds itself on that list sooner rather than later.