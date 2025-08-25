India's Parul Singh clinches runner-up title at Miss Ocean World 2025

India's Parul Singh secured the first runner-up position at Miss Ocean World 2025, showcasing the country's strong presence at one of the world's top international beauty pageants. The nine-day competition held at Grassfield Valley on Delhi Road brought together contestants from 20 countries.

Singh's achievement highlighted India's consistent performance in global beauty competitions, as she competed alongside representatives from across the world in a pageant focused on ocean conservation and cultural heritage.

The crown ultimately went to South Sudan's Evelyn Neem Mohammad Saleh, who impressed judges with her environmental advocacy and stage presence. Nicole Slinkova of the Czech Republic claimed second runner-up, while Kurara Shigeta of Japan and Angelika Magdalena Feicht of Poland earned third and fourth runner-up positions, respectively.

The competition emphasised the theme "Clean and Pollution-Free Oceans," with contestants using their platform to address marine pollution while representing their nations' cultural traditions. Singh participated in evening gown and swimsuit rounds, along with environmental advocacy sessions where participants discussed ocean conservation challenges.

Yogesh Mishra, founder-director of organising body Fusion Group, noted the significance of hosting such a prestigious international event in Rajasthan. The pageant drew distinguished guests, including Dr Jagdish Chandra of Bharat 24, BJP leader Pt. Suresh Mishra and philanthropist Kandaktala Siddu Reddy.

The judging panel featured former Miss Ocean World winner Alyssa Miskovska, Laura Hudson, Angul Zaripova, Dr. Aishwarya, Ekta Jain, Siddu Reddy, Rahul Taneja, and Divyanshi Bansal. The finale showcased fashion designs by Kamla Poddar Institute students, with makeup services by Jassi Chhabra of Shades Salon and choreography by Shahrukh Khan.

The crown-passing ceremony, conducted by former titleholder Alyssa Miskovska, emphasised the pageant's mission of combining beauty with environmental responsibility. Miss Ocean World ranks among the top 10 international beauty competitions globally, attracting participants committed to marine conservation advocacy.