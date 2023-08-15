At the July box office wasn't only dominated by Barbenheimer or Mission: Impossible. Despite the big-name films that premiered in the weeks that followed, a Hollywood indie that debuted on July 4 has been steadily retaining its grip on the US box office. Action movie Sound of Freedom, which cost $14.5 million to produce, has earned more than $170 million domestically.

Sound of Freedom, which Alejandro Monteverde directed, features Jim Caviezel in the title role. He portrays a former agent of the US government who goes on a mission to save kids from a sex trafficking ring in Columbia.

On the very first day at the box office, Sound of Freedom managed to recover its budget by earning $14.2 million. While the box office collection in the next two days didn't exceed $3.6 million, it could be attributed to the July 4 holiday, a Tuesday. The film went on to earn $40.2 million by the weekend.

While Sound of Freedom initially released in 2,850 theatres, the number of screens jumped to 3,265 by the second weekend, all due to positive word of mouth. It went on to cross the $100 million mark on the 16th day of its release, right before the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21.