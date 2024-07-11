Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' has claimed the top spot as the studio's highest-grossing movie, surpassing 'Incredibles 2' with a global revenue of $1.25 billion. The animated sequel now ranks as the fourth highest-grossing animated film of all time, behind only 'Frozen', 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', and 'Frozen II'.

Released on June 14, the film reached the $1 billion mark in less than three weeks, making it the fastest animated film to achieve this milestone. It's also the first movie since 'Barbie' in July 2023 to join the billion-dollar club.

The sequel follows 13-year-old Riley as she navigates puberty and high school, introducing new emotions like Anxiety, Envy, and Embarrassment alongside the original five: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust.

Amy Poehler, who voices Joy, had been advocating for a sequel for years. "When they told me their idea of how to approach the second one, I thought it was just genius," she told PEOPLE in June.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, 'Inside Out 2' continues to play in theatres, building on the success of its 2015 predecessor which grossed $859 million worldwide.