For Harry Potter enthusiasts, here are some updates! It's rumoured that J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" books may soon be turned into an online TV series following the success of their movie adaptation, which was seen all over the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is reportedly close to a contract for a new web TV series based on the Harry Potter books, according to Bloomberg. Rowling has been urged to create a new TV series based on the novels by Casey Bloys, president of HBO, and David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. However, the contract hasn't been finalized yet.

Seven books make up the Harry Potter series, which Warner Bros. previously converted into eight films (the final book was turned into a two-part movie). Now, HBO, a Warner Bros. property, is interested in turning the books into TV shows. According to rumors, each of the seven Harry Potter books will serve as the basis for a season of the TV show. Rowling will be engaged in the TV show as well to make sure it stays true to her original material.

Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling have not yet made any public announcements in this respect.

On social media, individuals have been responding to this news in a variety of ways. While some Harry Potter fans were thrilled about the new possibilities, others weren't as thrilled since they thought the books and tales were still too new to be remade for television. Here are some tweeples' comments:

A strike is being observed at Gahpur demanding the regularisation of jobs of temporary electricity employees and filling up of the 11-point charter of demands.

“Instead of remaking Harry Potter into a series why not just do 4-5 seasons on the rise of Voldemort and the forming of the original Order of the Phoenix. Surely that’s way more interesting than covering old ground?”, one fan wrote.

“While I’d love to see new stories, I also now how badly series have struggled when screenwriters have tried to write new stories based on existing popular IP (including the end of GoT)”, another wrote.