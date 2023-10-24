Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Leo,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been a massive hit both in India and internationally. The film's success is attributed not only to its content but also to the exceptional music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

However, Anirudh's song 'Ordinary Person,' released on YouTube on October 23, has faced criticism for its resemblance to 'Where are you?' by Otnicka from 'Peaky Blinders.' Otnicka claimed that he was not informed about his music being used in 'Leo.'

Despite Anirudh being a fan of 'Peaky Blinders' and supporters arguing that 'Ordinary Person' was more of an inspiration than a copy, the composer did not acquire the rights to use the original soundtrack. 'Leo' marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after 'Master.'

The film features a stellar cast, including Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy, Gautham Menon, and others, contributing to its immense success.