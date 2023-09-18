Bollywood's 90's diva Madhuri Dixit and the late choreographer Saroj Khan shared an extraordinary and legendary journey together. Numerous dance routines, including well-known ones like "Ek Do Teen," "Dola Re Dola," "Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar," "Tabaah Ho Gaye," "Chane Ke Khet Mein," and many more, were created for Madhuri by Saroj Khan. They were more than just a teacher and student; they shared a special relationship. Now, it appears from many sources that Madhuri Dixit has been contacted about playing a part in Saroj Khan's biography.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Madhuri Dixit is in talks to take part in the biopic about the late choreographer Saroj Khan. This biographical film is being made by director Hansal Mehta and will be available on an OTT platform. Multiple actors will reportedly be used by the film's producers to represent the many phases of Saroj Khan's life. One of these roles is being considered for Madhuri Dixit.

There haven't been any significant decisions made yet because the biopic's scripting is still in its early stages. But because of the crucial part she played in establishing the actress's career, Madhuri Dixit is thought to be the perfect candidate for Saroj Khan's biography. According to the sources, it was simple for the filmmakers to contact Madhuri for the project because of their close relationship and understanding.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sukaina Khan, the daughter of Saroj Khan, talked about the biography and said that the casting for the parts has not yet been decided. She noted that her mother's extensive journey, which started when she was 10 years old and culminated in success in her mid-30s, could not be adequately represented by a single actor. Sukaina stated that three performers were required to depict her mother's life story.

In her words, “I would like Madhuri ma’am to be part of it, but she can probably show the latter stages of mom’s life. For other two characters, we would need other actors. That’s how I want her biopic to be. I have been very clear that I do not want to get into the casting process. I am just happy that they have decided to put out the story of a legend like her, who has done exceptionally well not just as a professional but also as a mother, a daughter and a grandmother.”