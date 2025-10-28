Is Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime 3’ bringing its grit to Assam's Silchar?

Netflix’s award-winning crime thriller Delhi Crime is making a powerful return — but this time, all signs point far away from the capital.

The teaser for Season 3 opens with a surprising twist: DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, played by the formidable Shefali Shah, arrives in what appears to be Silchar, Assam, greeted by an Assam Police officer saying, “Welcome to Silchar, ma’am.”

The brief clip has set social media abuzz. Could the new season really be set in the heart of the Barak Valley? Or is it a clever cinematic setup for something deeper?

Slated to premiere on November 13, Delhi Crime Season 3 reportedly dives into the illegal weapons trade in the Northeast, exploring links between the gun-running networks and the missing girls’ case that haunted the previous season. The storyline hints at a dangerous new chapter — one that could expose the murky intersection of crime, insurgency, and law enforcement in the region.

While Netflix has remained tight-lipped about filming details, speculation is rife that portions of the series may have been shot in or inspired by real locations across Assam. The possibility of bringing the Northeast into the narrative marks a significant shift for the series — both geographically and thematically.



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Returning cast members Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain join Shefali Shah, with whispers of new Assamese actors joining the ensemble to add authenticity to the local backdrop.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Shefali Shah said, “This story tests the boundaries of justice — how far can one go to do what’s right in a system built on compromises?”

With its blend of realism, tension, and regional flavour, Delhi Crime 3 could redefine how Indian crime dramas portray the Northeast.

So, is Silchar the new crime capital in Netflix’s universe? Viewers will find out when Delhi Crime 3 hits screens on November 13 — and Assam might just steal the spotlight.