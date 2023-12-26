Social media celebrity Orhan Awatramani, often known as Orry, hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit on Christmas Eve, during which he responded to several inquiries concerning his personal life and his connections in Bollywood. But what really got people's attention was when he called Shruti Haasan "rude." He also referred to her lover, Santanu Hazarika, as her "husband" during the session.

Actor Shruti Haasan of "Salaar" has been dating musician Santanu Hazarika for some time. Now, there are suspicions that they are secretly married according to a Reddit post made by Orry.

On December 25, Orry conducted an AMA session where a user asked, "Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can’t take a name just give hints (sic)." Orry replied, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her (sic)!"

He continued, "Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” (peon) like a spot boy or smth (sic)."

Shruti Haasan reportedly stated that she had no intentions to get married as the idea of marriage terrifies her, according to an ETimes story. She said that their equation is far better than that of many married couples and that they are both pleased. The actress was questioned about her intention to wed Santanu even during a live Instagram session. "No, because" she answered, laughing. Then she panned the camera towards Santanu's direction.

Regarding her career, Shruti Haasan was most recently seen in the intense movie "Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire," directed by Prashanth Neel. On December 22, it was released in cinemas and broke several box office records. Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Prabhas all play important parts in it.