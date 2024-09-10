Assam Police, amid an ongoing investigation into a Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam, clarified today that four individuals, including Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah, have not yet been declared ‘most wanted,’ as reported earlier. This update came during a second press conference held by Dibrugarh Police on September 10. Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy provided key updates on the case involving Vishal Phukan and Sumi Borah.

So far, two individuals, Vishal Phukan and Abhijit Chanda, have been arrested in connection with the scam. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case further. Additionally, 18 bank accounts have been frozen as part of the investigation, and a look-out notice has been issued for 7 to 8 individuals.

The police refrained from disclosing specific names from the look-out list to protect the integrity of the investigation. Among those under scrutiny are a doctor, an artist, and a YouTuber. Authorities are also investigating the possibility that funds were hidden outside of banks, and bank records for over a year are being scrutinized. So far, police estimate that around Rs 100 crore may have been involved.

In a related case, the police are probing Ranjit Kakati’s involvement in another trading fraud, with an individual in Haryana already arrested. A look-out notice has been issued for the main suspect behind the FX trading scam.

Earlier police have suspected that Sumi Borah and her husband may have gone to Meghalaya and hid there. However, new reports also suggets that the couple might have fled to Nepal.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also assured that Borah would come under the police net anytime.