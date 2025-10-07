Is winter coming again? New ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel sparks excitement among fans

The Game of Thrones universe is expanding again — and this time, it’s heading back in time. HBO has officially confirmed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel to the hit fantasy saga, will premiere in early January 2026 on Max.

The news dropped alongside a striking new poster featuring the tagline, “A Tall Tale That Became Legend.” The post teased fans with the message, “This winter, spring is coming,” setting the internet abuzz. Within minutes, the Game of Thrones fandom flooded social media with excitement. One user wrote, “My favourite GOT story right here. Can’t wait!!!” while another declared, “Everybody wake up, WINTER IS COMING.”

Originally expected by the end of 2025, the series had been delayed, but the fresh update confirms fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, the show follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) — set about 100 years before Game of Thrones and roughly a century after House of the Dragon.

According to the official synopsis, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms explores an era when “the Targaryens still hold the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet faded.” Expect jousts, royal intrigue, and encounters with legendary Targaryens, including Princes Aerion, Baelor, and Maekar.

With a confirmed release window, a new poster, and a beloved source story behind it, HBO’s next Westeros chapter looks ready to claim its throne this winter.