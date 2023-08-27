ISRO is preparing for the launch of a solar mission in a week, most likely on September 2, to investigate the Sun, following the success of the moon landing project. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is intended to provide close-up studies of the solar wind at L1, or the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point, which is around 1.5 million km from Earth, as well as remote views of the solar corona.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.