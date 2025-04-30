Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has revealed that he followed an unusual remedy suggested by Ajay Devgn’s father, Veeru Devgan — drinking his own urine for 15 days — to recover from a serious injury. The actor claimed that the method led to an unexpectedly fast recovery and even stut was like magicnned his doctors.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Rawal shared that he was originally told he would be hospitalized for nearly two to two-and-a-half months. However, following the 15-day urine therapy, he was discharged in just 45 days. “The doctor saw the X-ray and asked, ‘How did this cementing happen?’ A white line had formed — i,” he said.

While the actor credited Veeru Devgan for the suggestion, medical experts have long cautioned against urine therapy, citing lack of scientific evidence and potential health risks. Urine therapy, or Shivambu, is an ancient practice believed by some to have healing powers, but mainstream medicine does not recognize it as a legitimate treatment.

In the same interview, Rawal also spoke fondly of fellow actor Nana Patekar, praising his integrity and no-nonsense attitude. He recalled how Patekar once made a producer wash dishes after serving him a mutton meal. “That is Nana Patekar — he’s built different,” Rawal said.

The actor also revealed that Patekar was the first character artist in Bollywood to demand ?1 crore for a role — a fee even lead actors hesitated to ask for at the time. “But Nana got it,” Rawal emphasized, adding that true artists often prioritize connection over money.

Paresh Rawal, known for his versatility in both comic and serious roles, continues to be a respected voice in Indian cinema. His revelations have sparked curiosity and debate online, particularly around the unconventional healing method he claims helped him recover.