Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli passed away at the age of 83, stated his company.

He was popular among the celebrities for his animal-print designs. The founder, Cavalli started his label in the early 1970s, had been ill for some time.

He is survived by his six children and his partner, Sandra Bergman Nilsson.

"The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli's family, his legacy remains a constant source of inspiration," Sergio Azzolari, chief executive of Roberto Cavalli, said in a post on Instagram.

According to reports, the designer died on April 12 at his home in Florence.

He used bright colours and patchwork effects in his often revealing creations. Cavalli was an extroverted art lover who wore tinted glasses and smoked a cigar.

He expanded into real estate and often spent evenings in his popular "Just Cavalli Cafe", a nightclub in central Milan.