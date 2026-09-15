‘It’s 2026. Stop sexualising women in sport’: Sydney Sweeney ad sparks athlete backlash

Sydney Sweeney's new advertisement for sports trading platform Novig has triggered a backlash from women athletes, with several accusing the campaign of sexualising women's sport.

The Euphoria actor features in the provocative campaign wearing no clothes and using sports equipment to cover parts of her body. The advertisement, which promotes the sports trading app, has drawn criticism from athletes and Olympic champions who questioned the way women's bodies are portrayed in sports-related campaigns.

British athlete Lucy Davis criticised the advertisement in a post on Instagram, arguing that the focus should be on encouraging women and girls to participate in sport rather than sexualising them.

"I don’t know what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but it’s 2026. Stop sexualizing women in sport," Davis said.

She added that the reaction had brought athletes together for a wider discussion about representation in women's sport.

"This was never about judging another woman’s choices - it’s about the bigger conversation around how we choose to represent women in sport," Davis wrote.

Davis also highlighted the number of young girls who leave sport, saying, "We’ve got to always think about those young girls, always."

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus, a former world champion and four-time Olympic gold medallist, also criticised the campaign.

"I can’t describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this," Titmus wrote.

She questioned why sexualising women's bodies continues to be used to promote women's sport, arguing that sport should instead represent "teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity".

Water polo Olympic silver medallist Tilly Kearns was similarly critical. Sharing her reaction on social media, she wrote, "I absolutely fking hate Sydney Sweeney’s new sports ad."

Sweeney has defended her involvement in the campaign, saying the advertisement was intended to be humorous and centred on sport rather than sexuality.

"The campaign was about embracing a fun idea. The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports," Sweeney said in a statement published on Novig's website.

She added that the campaign was designed with "confidence, humour and a playful edge".

The actor also appeared to address the criticism on Instagram by sharing a series of covers from ESPN's Body Issue, which has featured nude portraits of athletes over the years.

The controversy comes after another advertising campaign featuring Sweeney attracted widespread criticism last year. The American Eagle campaign, built around the phrase "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans", was criticised for its use of language that some interpreted as invoking eugenics.

Sweeney later said she had been "surprised by the reaction" and maintained that she was "against hate and divisiveness".

On the work front, Sweeney was last seen in The Housemaid, which was released in 2025. A sequel to the film has since been confirmed.