

Renowned singer Lucky Ali sparked a conversation on social media with a post saying,It's lonely to be a Muslim in today's world. Without delving into specifics, the artist lamented isolation and societal labeling experienced by Muslims.

Lucky Ali posted, "It's a lonely thing to be a Muslim in the World today. It's a lonely thing to follow the sunnah of the Prophet (sic), your friends will leave you, and the world will call you a terrorist." Known for his soulful hits like "O Sanam" and "Ek Pal Ka Jeena," the singer's words struck a chord, resonating widely across social media platforms.

Recently embroiled in a controversy involving allegations of land grabbing against an IAS officer and her family, Lucky Ali took a proactive step by filing a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta.

The singer, who is also the son of the late actor and comedian Mehmood, has been vocal about various social issues in the past.