‘It’s Dolly’: Late singer’s final message played as she receives lifetime achievement award

Dolly Parton’s own words took centre stage at the 2026 Americana Honours & Awards, where the late singer was posthumously honoured with the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award.

Parton, who died aged 80 on August 25 following a brief battle with cancer, appeared in a pre-recorded video accepting the award. The message was played during a tribute to the country music legend, with her longtime friend Emmylou Harris delivering opening remarks on her legacy.

Harris described Parton’s death as “unthinkable”, remembering her as a “tiny, extraordinary woman” who made the world “better, brighter and kinder”.

She said Parton had recorded the acceptance message after learning about the honour, adding that the singer had approached the moment with the warmth and enthusiasm that defined her public persona.

The video showed Parton seated beside a bouquet of flowers, wearing a gold fringed top with sparkling details. Speaking directly to the audience, she reflected on her connection to Americana and the influence of her roots in the Smoky Mountains.

“It’s Dolly. I’m honoured to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association,” she said.

Parton recalled growing up playing roots music in the Smoky Mountains and returning to East Tennessee in 1997 to record her album Hungry Again. She credited the project with paving the way for a series of bluegrass and acoustic albums that went on to influence the direction of her career.

The tribute concluded with a performance by Brandi Carlile.

Parton died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville after a brief illness. A statement from her representative said she had spent her life bringing “joy, laughter, hope and integrity” to everything she did, while her generosity had touched countless lives.

The singer had reduced her touring commitments in recent months because of health complications. During a rare appearance at Dollywood in March, she addressed concerns about her health and told fans she was not retiring.