IU, Byeon Woo-seok apologise after ‘Perfect Crown’ faces backlash over royal terminology

South Korean stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok have apologised to viewers after their ongoing drama Perfect Crown came under fire over alleged historical inaccuracies and the use of controversial royal terminology.

The controversy erupted following the release of the drama’s 11th episode, which showed Byeon’s character, Grand Prince Ian, being crowned king in the fictional constitutional monarchy depicted in the series. Viewers criticised the use of the word “Cheonse” during the coronation ceremony, arguing that the term historically referred to tribute states serving an emperor, while “Manse” was considered more appropriate for a sovereign ruler.

The ceremonial crown worn by Byeon’s character also became a point of debate online. Several viewers claimed the crown featured nine bead strings instead of the traditional 12-string design associated with monarchs, accusing the production of failing to properly reflect Korean royal symbolism.

The production team issued a public apology on May 16, saying it took “the criticism that we have undermined our nation’s sovereign status very seriously”.

Following the backlash, both actors shared handwritten apology notes on Instagram.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, said she had “carefully read each and every word left by many viewers” over the past few days. The singer-actor admitted she was disappointed in herself for not taking greater responsibility as the lead actor of the project.

“Since it was an important work to capture the imagination based on our native history and the traditional beauty of Korea, as an actor, I should have read and studied the scripts more carefully,” she wrote, adding that she was offering an apology “without any excuse”.

Byeon Woo-seok also acknowledged the criticism, saying he failed to fully consider the “historical context and meaning of the work and how it will be accepted by the viewers”.

“I was able to reflect through the words of the audience,” the actor wrote, adding that the incident made him realise the importance of understanding the broader context of a project rather than focusing only on acting.

Despite the controversy, Perfect Crown continues to perform strongly among viewers in South Korea and overseas, driven by its modern monarchy storyline and the chemistry between its lead actors.