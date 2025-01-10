Breaking news has sent a buzz through the global music scene as BTS's J-Hope confirmed his highly anticipated solo world tour "Hope on the Stage," alongside a surprise announcement of new music coming this spring.

Social media buzzed yesterday with fan speculation about potential tour dates, but today's official announcement exceeded all expectations. The 30-date world tour will mark several historic milestones in K-pop history, including J-Hope becoming the first Korean soloist to headline Los Angeles' BMO Stadium.

Starting with three nights at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28, the tour will sweep across Asia and North America, visiting major cities including Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and Osaka. The North American leg features multiple nights at prestigious venues like New York's Barclays Center and Chicago's Allstate Arena.

Amid the excitement, J-Hope showed his characteristic thoughtfulness regarding the California wildfire situation, sharing on Weverse: "I'm really sorry and worried about the news that the damage to wildfires in California is very severe. I hope everyone can meet safely and healthily. Sending my deepest condolences to the Los Angeles community and those who have lost their homes and loved ones. Please stay safe."

The tour announcement comes on the heels of J-Hope's recent success with "Hope On the Street, Vol. 1," which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist drawing from his impressive solo catalogue, including hits from his Billboard 200 Top 6 album "Jack in the Box," collaborations like "On the Street" with J. Cole, and the chart-breaking "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G.

Adding to the excitement, J-Hope dropped a video teaser of himself in the studio, announcing "New music on the way. 2025.03." This revelation suggests fans attending the tour might be among the first to experience his newest material live.

The artiste previously proved his solo star power by headlining Lollapalooza 2022, making history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major US music festival. Full details for the North American leg of "Hope on the Stage" will be announced soon, with consideration for the ongoing California wildfire situation.