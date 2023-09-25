The calm Kalimpong setting shown in "Jaane Jaan" quickly reveals that still waters run deep. The Devotion of Suspect X, by Keigo Higashino, was expertly adapted into this gripping Hindi-language mystery thriller, which premiered on Netflix on September 21, 2023. It was masterfully directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Jaideep Ahlawat's makeup is so amazing and wonderful in the film; he truly lived the part, and his performance is just outstanding and phenomenal; he is the one whose performance I enjoy the most throughout the entire film. Kareena Kapoor would also do all in her might to wow you, particularly towards the beginning of the film when she was killing it.

Although Saurabh Sachdeva's performance was excellent and he had less screen time, the way he treated his wife will make you unhappy with him. The performance of Naisha Khanna, Karan Tapaka, and every member of the supporting cast was truly spectacular and remarkable in the film, notably Jaideep Ahlawat's sequence with the little child. Vijay Varma was excellent as always.

You will undoubtedly like the film due of the unforeseen and mind-blowing storyline twists and surprises in every aspect, especially like in Drishyam and Badla. The screenplay and lines are also fairly well crafted, despite the fact that the subject is not particularly novel.

filmed expertly and elegantly with a dark green motif. In this criminal drama, a single mother and her daughter become involved in a murder that takes place in their home. They discover an unanticipated ally in their neighbour, a simple but brilliant maths teacher who guides the two through the entire continuing police investigation into the murder.

Together with Urvashi Saxena's sharp editing, Ghosh's imaginative directing creates a story that is gripping from start to finish. The movie's intense emotional intensity and nail-biting anxiety are a result of every aspect.