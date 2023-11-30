It seems that Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift's longstanding partner, has provided a significant amount of information about her tumultuous relationship with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The English actor and singer of Midnights announced their breakup back in April, following six years of dating. The 39-year-old record producer uploaded photos of Swift on social media recently; they were shot before the song You're Losing Me was recorded. The 33-year-old singer declared the release of her most recent From The Vault song on November 29 after dominating the Spotify Wrapped List.

Antonoff took to Instagram last night and shared the Shake It Off hitmaker's picture with a message announcing the release of her track. “You're Losing Me is out today. A very special track from the Midnights sessions that's finally streaming! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins,” Swift's close friend wrote.

Swift was seen in the photo standing in her kitchen, grabbing some goodies off the table. She is pictured with her hair tied up and wearing identical tan sweaters and jammies. Fans quickly saw the connections and began guessing as to precisely when Swift and Alwyn's relationship soured after Antonoff posted the photo.

The couple originally connected at the 2016 Met Gala, and they started dating soon afterward. But Swift maintained total confidentiality during their relationship, disclosing no information about their dating activities to the public. Their romance started nearly right once after Swift broke up with Tom Hiddleston, the actor who plays Loki.