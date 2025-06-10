Global pop star Jackson Wang is back in India, this time not just for a show but to deepen his connection with the Indian music landscape ahead of his upcoming album Magic Man 2, set to release in July.

His arrival at Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday sparked excitement among fans, but more significantly, it hinted at a strategic move to tap into the growing South Asian music market. Dressed in an all-black outfit—hoodie, trousers, and beanie—Wang greeted awaiting fans with a respectful "namaste," underlining his continued cultural appreciation.

This visit marks Wang’s second trip to India, following his energetic performance at Lollapalooza India in 2023. But unlike last year’s festival appearance, this tour appears to carry broader artistic intentions. His recent collaboration with Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh on the track Buck, released on May 29, suggests that Wang is serious about building bridges between K-pop and Indian music.

Earlier this year, Wang also dropped GBAD on March 28, a bold single that explores themes of self-protection and personal boundaries. Sharing the track on Instagram, he wrote: “Life is a beautiful place, but sometimes… we gotta be a dick. Not to harm, but to set boundaries and protect our own will.”

With Magic Man 2 on the horizon, Wang’s India visit seems to be more than promotional, it’s part of a larger effort to expand his global footprint by engaging directly with one of the world's most dynamic music scenes.