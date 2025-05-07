Clear your schedule for May 9 for Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh are about to drop Buck, and the teaser alone is setting the internet ablaze.

On Wednesday, Jackson surprised fans by posting a slick teaser of the upcoming music video featuring none other than Punjabi global star Diljit Dosanjh. The visuals? Cinematic. The vibe? Electric.

From fast-paced shots to gritty urban energy, the clip hints at a high-octane fusion of East-meets-East — Mandarin rap meets Punjabi swag — and fans are already calling it a banger in the making.

Diljit quickly amplified the hype by reposting the teaser to his Instagram Story, adding fuel to the already blazing excitement across fan bases in Asia and beyond. This marks a major cross-cultural link-up and has all the makings of a global hit.

No spoilers, but if the teaser is anything to go by, Buck is going to bang.