Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega among 529 invited to join Oscars Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 529 film professionals from across the globe to join its membership, adding a new group of actors, filmmakers, executives and craftspeople who will be eligible to vote for future Academy Awards.

Among this year's invitees are actors Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, Jon Bernthal and Teyana Taylor, along with Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro. Their membership will be confirmed once they formally accept the invitation.

The 2026 class includes 95 Oscar nominees, 21 Oscar winners and three recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards. While the number of invitations is slightly lower than last year's 534, the Academy said the latest intake reflects its continued efforts to broaden representation within its ranks.

According to the Academy, 42 per cent of the invitees are women, 56 per cent belong to underrepresented communities and 53 per cent come from 60 countries and territories outside the United States. The share of members from underrepresented communities has risen from 45 per cent in the previous intake, continuing reforms introduced after the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

"We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement. They added that the new class had made significant contributions to the global film industry.

If every invitee accepts, the Academy's total membership, including Emeritus members, will increase to 11,319, with 10,338 voting members. Overall membership would then comprise 36 per cent women, 25 per cent members from underrepresented communities and 22 per cent international members.

The actors' branch welcomes several notable names, including Mia Goth, Julia Garner, Josh O'Connor, Paddy Considine, Simu Liu, Anthony Ramos, Bill Skarsgård and Wood Harris. Stephen Fry, Josh Gad, Lily Rabe, Jenny Slate and Mathieu Amalric are also among those invited after years of being absent from the organisation.

The Academy also extended invitations to directors Zach Cregger, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Alonso Ruizpalacios, Fernanda Valadez and Raven Jackson. Documentary filmmaker Andrew Jarecki, producer Eli Bush, screenwriter Dan Fogelman and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles are among the other invitees.

Members of the creative team behind the Oscar-winning animated film KPop Demon Hunters, including directors Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, as well as music contributor EJAE, also received invitations.

Nine individuals were invited to join more than one Academy branch and will choose a single branch affiliation upon accepting membership.

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who previously revealed he had declined an Academy invitation nearly a decade ago, was not included in this year's list. His producing partner and wife, Zinzi Coogler, also did not receive an invitation.

Academy membership remains invitation-only, with candidates selected through branch recommendations, committee reviews and approval by the Board of Governors. Only those who accept their invitations will gain voting rights for future Oscar ceremonies.