Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for harassment and threats from inside a jail.

In her letter, Jacqueline expressed her distress over being a target of intimidation as a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell. Last December, she approached a Delhi court to restrain Sukesh from issuing any communication addressed to her.

She is a witness in an FIR being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in a Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to Sukesh. Jacqueline sent the letter from her official email ID to the police chief Arora and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) on their email IDs.

In her letter, she urged for immediate intervention into the matter. She also called for an investigation into how Sukesh has managed to maintain external communications despite his incarceration. Queries sent to Jacqueline, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Special CP (Crime Branch) did not receive a response.