Jacqueline Fernandez honoured at Italian Global Series Festival 2025

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was recently celebrated at the 2025 edition of the Italian Global Series Festival (IGSF) in Rimini, Italy, where she was recognised for her contributions to cinema. The 'Housefull 5' star received the honour during the festival's grand opening night, an event that underscores excellence in global film and television.

Fernandez expressed her heartfelt gratitude on Instagram, saying, "Cinema as an art for me is not just about storytelling but a way to connect people across time, language, and continents. To be acknowledged for helping share that with the world means more than words can express! Grazie di cuore #IGSF2025 #ItalianGlobalSeriesFestival #Openingnight #TVseries #InEmiliaRomagna."

The Italian Global Series Festival is renowned for honouring talented individuals worldwide, and Fernandez was among a respected group of awardees this year. Delighted by the recognition, she stated, "@igsfestival it was an honour to be awarded here in Rimini at your prestigious event with all the extraordinary awardees in attendance. Here’s to many more moments for us to celebrate cinema across the globe." This accolade adds to Fernandez's growing list of achievements in the film industry.

In her professional journey, Jacqueline Fernandez recently featured in 'Housefull 5', a comedy directed by Tarun Mansukhani that premiered on June 6, 2025. The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Additionally, Fernandez starred in the web series 'Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate', directed by Abhishek Sharma, alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and Boman Irani. These projects highlight her versatility and appeal in both film and digital mediums.

Originally hailing from Sri Lanka, Fernandez has successfully established herself in Indian cinema. Raised in Bahrain, she pursued mass communication at the University of Sydney and began her career as a TV reporter in Sri Lanka. Transitioning to modelling, she was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and represented her country in the global pageant. Her diverse background and relentless drive have been instrumental in shaping her career in the competitive world of entertainment.