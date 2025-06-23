Jaideep Ahlawat joins Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, calls SRK a “wonderful human being”

Acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat has officially joined the cast of Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated upcoming film King. The announcement comes shortly after Ahlawat’s lauded performance in Netflix’s Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, which earned him wide praise from both critics and audiences.

In an interview with Lallantop, Ahlawat confirmed his involvement in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Though the role offered to him is relatively small, Ahlawat said it was Shah Rukh Khan himself who convinced him to accept it.

“Siddharth bhai was a bit hesitant to offer it since it was a small role after Jewel Thief. But Khan saab being Khan saab, he said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’ Now, who could say no to him?” Ahlawat shared.

The actor also reminisced about his first interaction with Khan on the sets of Raees, where they worked together for four to five days.

Praising SRK’s humility and charm, Ahlawat said, “He always made me feel like I was the closest person to him. He’s a wonderful human being. Every time I’ve met him, he’s made me feel important.”

King is among the most eagerly awaited Bollywood releases and will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film is slated for release next year and is being positioned as a landmark project in both their careers.

With a growing ensemble cast and a seasoned director at the helm, King continues to generate buzz as one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema.