Even though the Rajinikanth action movie is in its second week, it is still selling out theatres in record numbers. According to early projections, the movie made $10 crore net in India on Thursday for all languages, as reported by Sacnilk.com. Jailer, which was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has an 8-day gross of 235.65 crore.

Jailer hit the screens worldwide on August 10 with an opening figure of ₹48 crore net in India in all languages. It slowed down on weekdays but gained momentum on Sunday with a collection of ₹ 42 crore. After collecting ₹ 36.5 crore on Independence Day on Tuesday, it slowed down once again with ₹15 crore on Wednesday and ₹10 crore on Thursday. Looking at the craze for the film, it is clear it will comfortably cross the ₹250 crore mark in a few days and will then aim for the ₹300 crore mark.

The jailer is a little behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which was released a day later and currently stands at ₹283 crore. Collectively, both films, along with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, are contributing to boosting the film business once again after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.