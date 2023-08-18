Jailer box office collection: Rajnikanth starrer stands strong at Rs 250 crore
Even though the Rajinikanth action movie is in its second week, it is still selling out theatres in record numbers. According to early projections, the movie made $10 crore net in India on Thursday for all languages, as reported by Sacnilk.com. Jailer, which was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has an 8-day gross of 235.65 crore.
Even though the Rajinikanth action movie is in its second week, it is still selling out theatres in record numbers. According to early projections, the movie made $10 crore net in India on Thursday for all languages, as reported by Sacnilk.com. Jailer, which was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has an 8-day gross of 235.65 crore.
Jailer hit the screens worldwide on August 10 with an opening figure of ₹48 crore net in India in all languages. It slowed down on weekdays but gained momentum on Sunday with a collection of ₹ 42 crore. After collecting ₹ 36.5 crore on Independence Day on Tuesday, it slowed down once again with ₹15 crore on Wednesday and ₹10 crore on Thursday. Looking at the craze for the film, it is clear it will comfortably cross the ₹250 crore mark in a few days and will then aim for the ₹300 crore mark.
The jailer is a little behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which was released a day later and currently stands at ₹283 crore. Collectively, both films, along with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, are contributing to boosting the film business once again after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today