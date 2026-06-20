James Burrows, director of 'Cheers' and 'Friends' episodes, dies aged 85

James Burrows, the acclaimed television director whose work helped define the modern American sitcom, has died at the age of 85.

His family confirmed his death in a statement to 'People', saying that Burrows “passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family.” No further details regarding the cause of death or location were disclosed.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in television comedy, Burrows built a career spanning several decades and became closely associated with some of the most successful and enduring sitcoms in television history.

His extensive body of work included directing and producing roles on landmark series such as Cheers, Taxi, F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Will & Grace, Frasier, The Bob Newhart Show, and Mike & Molly. His contributions played a significant role in shaping the tone, style, and commercial success of American television comedy.

Burrows began his television career in 1974 with The Mary Tyler Moore Show and went on to direct more than 50 television pilots, many of which became long-running series. He also co-created Cheers, a sitcom widely regarded as one of television’s most celebrated productions.

Throughout his career, Burrows received numerous industry honours. He won 11 Emmy Awards, with his first victories coming in consecutive years in 1980 and 1981 for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Taxi. He was also honoured with five Directors Guild of America Awards.

In recognition of his lasting contribution to television directing, the Directors Guild of America presented Burrows with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Burrows’ work left a lasting impact on generations of audiences and television creators, with his influence continuing to shape comedy programming across the industry.