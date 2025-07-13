James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ earns Rs 16.25 crore in India, soars toward $210 million global debut

James Gunn’s much-anticipated Superman, starring David Corenswet in the titular role, is off to an impressive start at the international box office, signaling a promising new chapter for the DC Universe under the stewardship of Gunn and producer Peter Safran.

In India, the film earned Rs 9.25 crore on its second day, pushing its total to Rs 16.25 crore by Saturday. This robust performance has helped Superman outpace other recent Hollywood releases such as Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie and Jurassic World: Rebirth, as well as local competition from Bollywood titles like Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Superman recorded an encouraging 32.50% occupancy rate in English-language screenings on Saturday, highlighting a clear upward trend in audience interest as the weekend progressed.

Internationally, the reception to Superman has been broadly positive despite some mixed reviews in certain markets. According to Deadline, the film is projected to cross the $210 million mark in worldwide debut earnings, underlining the global appeal of Gunn’s fresh vision for the iconic character.

Critics and audiences alike have praised Gunn’s direction, which seeks to revitalize Superman with a balance of emotional depth and spectacle. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, both of whom have received early acclaim for their performances.

This new Superman marks the first major film in Gunn and Safran’s rebooted DC Universe slate, making its strong start all the more significant for Warner Bros. and DC Studios. The success suggests that fans are ready to embrace a new era for the Man of Steel—one that promises to blend classic superhero storytelling with Gunn’s signature style.

As Superman continues its theatrical run, all eyes will be on its box office trajectory in the coming weeks—a key indicator for the future of the revamped DC franchise.